IPinfo Makes Its Data Available in Google Cloud Marketplace

IPinfo, an IP address data provider, has made its Free IP to Country and Autonomous System Numbers (ASN) data available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

The free IP to Country and ASN data supports a number of key enrichment use cases, including the following:

Advertising and Marketing: IP geolocation and ASN insights improve ad fraud mitigation, audience segmentation, campaign analytics, and B2B targeting by revealing companies, domains, and geolocation.

Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture: IP geolocation and ASN intelligence optimize many security controls, including network monitoring, identity and access management, and threat detection and response.

Fraud Mitigation: Enriched IP geolocation and ASN intelligence improve fraud detection models by highlighting non-human entities and the true location of an IP, mitigating the impact of ad fraud, financial fraud, and many other online scams.

Users can also connect IP data with thousands of other Google Cloud services and data sources, as well as commercial or private data exchanges.