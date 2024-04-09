IPinfo Makes Its Data Available in Google Cloud Marketplace
IPinfo, an IP address data provider, has made its Free IP to Country and Autonomous System Numbers (ASN) data available on Google Cloud Marketplace.
The free IP to Country and ASN data supports a number of key enrichment use cases, including the following:
- Advertising and Marketing: IP geolocation and ASN insights improve ad fraud mitigation, audience segmentation, campaign analytics, and B2B targeting by revealing companies, domains, and geolocation.
- Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture: IP geolocation and ASN intelligence optimize many security controls, including network monitoring, identity and access management, and threat detection and response.
- Fraud Mitigation: Enriched IP geolocation and ASN intelligence improve fraud detection models by highlighting non-human entities and the true location of an IP, mitigating the impact of ad fraud, financial fraud, and many other online scams.
Users can also connect IP data with thousands of other Google Cloud services and data sources, as well as commercial or private data exchanges.
"We're delighted to collaborate with Google Cloud to offer IP address datasets on Google Cloud Marketplace that will provide contextual IP intelligence and help users deanonymize internet traffic," said Ross Lewis, head of partnerships and ecosystem at IPinfo, in a statement. "BigQuery and the Google Cloud Marketplace allow users to access IPinfo's accurate insights within an infrastructure that requires zero maintenance. The result is that data analysts, data engineers, data warehouse administrators, or data scientists can easily implement IP address data to enrich a wide range of use cases."
"Bringing the IP to Country and Autonomous System Numbers datasets to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the database on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director of Marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "IPinfo can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."
