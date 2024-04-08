Bakstage.AI Integrates IBM watsonx.ai to Help Businesses with Online Sales

Bakstage.AI has embedded IBM watsonx.ai into the Bakstage.AI platform to help users inject even more personalization into their online customer experiences.

Bakstage embedded IBM watsonx into its platform to help provide sales and customer service professionals with insights in real time and after conversations so that every interaction can be tailored to each customer.

Bakstage provides businesses with an embedded AI-powered 1:1 video concierge service called AI Sales Assist. With it, online customers can connect with sales reps or in-store specialists via live video calls right on the website. Bakstage's AI capabilities, enhanced by IBM watsonx.ai, provide deep insights into the customer journey, generating AI call summaries, follow-up workflows with necessary action items, feedback for human agents and sentiment analysis, allowing for data-driven strategy adjustments and a truly personalized sales process.

Additionally, Bakstage.AI has embedded and trained the Mixtral-8x7B to capture pre-defined customer data and provide guided feedback to clients regarding the outcome of customer conversations via watsonx text generation.