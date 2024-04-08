Microsoft Updates Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft today unveiled several updates to its Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Copilot for sales and service.

The new capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Salest extend customer insights and boost sales through intelligence, collaborative selling, and Copilot-enhanced sales processes. A new proposal summary feature recaps important details within lengthy customer proposals associated with a specific contact, opportunity, lead, or account. The summary briefs sellers on the budget, authority (decision maker), need and timeline gleaned from the proposal or agreement documents and recommends next best steps. Sellers can access enhanced AI-powered insights and actionable recommendations in the flow of work, including in the immesive Copilot homepage. New lead qualification enhancements enable sellers to assign opportunities to the right seller, view AI-generated lead qualification summaries, and create multiple opportunities from a single lead.

Microsoft Copilot for Sales introduces generative AI capabilities that enable sellers to access sales-specific skills, data, and actions from within Microsoft 365 applications like Outlook and Microsoft Teams. With the new conversation intelligence platform, managers can measure and guide seller activities without physically shadowing them. Sales managers can use this dashboard to coach sellers to improve interactions, understand customers, analyze market trends, and get insights to help build a sales strategy.

Additionally, when sellers collaborate in Teams, Copilot will monitor conversations and suggest tasks based on the selling teams activities. Once accepted, tasks are automatically generated with assigned owners. Sellers can add tabs in the collaboration space to access and view the status of tasks assigned to team members.

The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service innovations empower agents to accelerate case resolution and provide exceptional customer experiences. Agents can now get a succinct overview of the most recent and significant updates related to any record in the Dynamics 365 timeline and swiftly catch up in just a single click. Copilot generates the streamlined timeline highlights summarizing key developments from various activities, such as those in emails, notes, and conversations, enhancing agent productivity by minimizing unnecessary clicks and lengthy scrolling.

Agents can also use Copilot in line right within the email editor or side panel to generate contextual draft email responses. They can refine drafts with follow-up custom prompts and single-clicks, using Copilot without knowledge articles.

In addition to currently supported knowledge sources such as Microsoft SharePoint, Copilot can now be extended to access customer, product, or case data in Microsoft Dataverse, with prompt plug-in support. Copilot can automatically identify the right prompt plug-in needed based on the question being asked and through a deep understanding of the intent implied by the question.

AI innovations in Dynamics 365 Customer Service omnichannel capabilities also significantly uplevel self-service automation. Customers can engage with a robust conversational AI driven experience, with enhancements that now include fine-tuning speech for optimized authoring and improved speech recognition accuracy.

Additionally, Copilot for Service lets users turn to Copilot in Outlook and Teams to summarize and draft emails, access case summaries, browse and update CRM records, and more.