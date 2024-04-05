Colleen Unveils Generative AI Voice Technology

Colleen AI has launched Colleen Voice, a generative artificial intelligence technology enabling multifamily property management companies to engage residents for rent payments and lease renewals with a human-like, conversational interface. It can handle complex, high-touch interactions, simultaneously communicating with thousands of residents at scale.

Colleen Voice leverages generative AI to customize the time, frequency, and content based on resident data and needs. It is instantly available across Colleen's entire suite of AI solutions to streamline business-critical payment solutions, including the following:

AI Rent Collection: A quick conversation with Colleen Voice gets questions answered and rent paid on time.

AI Lease Renewals: Colleen Voice initiates outreach across all communication channels well ahead of lease expiration to maximize occupancy.

AI Post-Resident Recovery: Former residents with unpaid balances can talk through payment plans.

"The multifamily industry is fraught with far too many chatbots that are limited by transactional, robotic responses," said Itamar Roth, CEO of Colleen, in a statement. "These antiquated interactions are individualized, not personalized, making it particularly challenging for property owners and managers to effectively leverage AI for sensitive, complex financial conversations. "Our voice AI technology is built from the ground up to scale organic interactions 24/7," Roth added. "This frees up invaluable time for property teams to focus on superior customer service, allowing Colleen to deliver on-demand resident communications on the channel of their choice."

Trained on thousands of interactions, Colleen's large language model (LLM) is customized across the resident lifecycle—from move-in to monthly billing and service requests, renewals, and beyond move-out. By adding Colleen Voice capabilities to text, email, and SMS, Colleen tailors conversations to meet each resident's needs.