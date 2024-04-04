Revenue Grid Unveils AI and Signals Enhancements

Revenue Grid today unveiled its newest product upgrades with AI and Signals enhancements to help sales and customer teams work smarter and gain clearer pipeline visibility and more accurate forecasting.

The new capabilities include the following:

AI Opportunity Summary, stating each prospect's current status and identifying actionable steps for account executives to get more deals across the finish line.

AI Forecasting based on current and historical data, current pipeline metrics, and external factors to generate predictive forecasts and AI recommendations to address potential risks and improve forecasting accuracy.

Signal Builder, enabling sales and revenue operations leaders can more easily create Signal rules. ?

An enhanced interface for setting up custom notifications.

An updated Signals library with Ready-to-Use Signals, giving new users an expanded collection of Signals to enable actionable insights from day one.?

Revenue Grid also now offers customized notification delivery, allowing users to choose their preferred channels to ensure they receive signal alerts and notifications in a timely manner.

These combined new enhancements help streamline workflows and enable companies to capture ROI from Revenue Grid more quickly, the company said in a statement.