Storyblocks Adds AI to Improve Content Search and Recommendations

Storyblocks, a subscription-based stock media platform with video creation and workflow functionality, has unveiled search enhancements powered by artificial intelligence.

Recent improvements include the following:

"At Storyblocks, we're harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize the way creators discover and use content," said Lucy Huang, senior vice president of product and engineering at Storyblocks, in a statement. "By delivering faster, more relevant and more representative search results, we're not just streamlining creative workflows, we're empowering our global community of artists and customers to create inclusive and impactful work. Our commitment to curating a diverse and top-quality library, combined with cutting-edge technology, sets us apart in the stock media industry."