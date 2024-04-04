Emplifi Rolls Out 10 Social Media Marketing And Customer Care Tools

Emplifi, a customer engagement platform provider, has introduced 10 artificial intelligence-powered solutions to help social media marketing and customer care teams increase efficiencies. These additions include updates to Emplifi's AI Composer and the Emplifi Bot.

The full list of new AI-powered solutions from Emplifi includes the following:

Generative AI intent generation for the Emplifi Bot.

Dynamic topics and sentiment detection in Emplifi's social listening tools.

Visual asset intelligence and tagging.

Emplifi Librarian, for genAI-powered search that lets users type a question to receive answers on Emplifi's products or best practices, speak to support, or give product feedback.

AI Composer for Community and Care solutions with personalization capabilities.

AI-powered case and topic summarization for customer care solutions.

AI-powered image quality prediction and scoring to determine which visual assets will drive the highest levels of engagement with their intended audiences.

AI-powered Review topics, giving deep insights into all the things customers love about products, as well as any product issues that need to be addressed.

AI-powered listening data summarization.

Upgraded PrimeTime, which analyzes the historical data of a brand's unique audience behavior, to account for social media platform changes and the addition of TikTok.