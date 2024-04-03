ServiceTitan Acquires Convex

ServiceTitan, provider of a software platform to power the trades, has acquired Convex, providers of a sales and marketing platform for the commercial services industry, to deliver an end-to-end solution for commercial businesses to grow, from initial outreach to new prospects, through work order execution, invoicing, job costing, and everything in between. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Convex's platform allows commercial businesses to do the following:

Plan their growth strategies with a view of the market, including property, contact, business, and permit data;

Target high-value opportunities to identify new business and expand existing relationships;

Engage customers at the right time with the right messaging to win their business; and

Manage revenue teams.