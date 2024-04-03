ServiceTitan Acquires Convex
ServiceTitan, provider of a software platform to power the trades, has acquired Convex, providers of a sales and marketing platform for the commercial services industry, to deliver an end-to-end solution for commercial businesses to grow, from initial outreach to new prospects, through work order execution, invoicing, job costing, and everything in between. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Convex's platform allows commercial businesses to do the following:
- Plan their growth strategies with a view of the market, including property, contact, business, and permit data;
- Target high-value opportunities to identify new business and expand existing relationships;
- Engage customers at the right time with the right messaging to win their business; and
- Manage revenue teams.
"ServiceTitan is on a mission to build technology that significantly improves the lives of every single contractor," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan, in a statement. "We are laser-focused on delivering high-ROI, purpose-built software for the commercial services industry. Commercial businesses deserve a platform that works as hard as they do, a platform that can help them operate and enable profitable growth for decades to come. I'm thrilled to welcome Convex to the ServiceTitan family as we collectively join forces to continue executing on this ambitious vision."
"Our mission at Convex is to provide commercial services businesses with the tools and technology they need to win in their market," said Charlie Warren, CEO and co-founder of Convex, in a statement. "ServiceTitan and Convex have both been battle-tested, empowering contractors to succeed even amid a challenging labor market. Together, our companies can deliver an unparalleled end-to-end customer experience in the commercial market."