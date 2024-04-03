CommentSold Launches PopClips

CommentSold, a provider of video commerce technology, has launched PopClips, a feature that brings shoppable videos on all its platforms, including Videeo for Shopify, Popshoplive, and CommentSold.

With PopClips, CommentSold is offering a dynamic, TikTok-like short video shopping experience withincompanies' websites and mobile apps. Up to five products can be tagged per video. These clips, which appear as an overlay next to product images, are designed to integrate across various platforms, including websites, mobile apps, and diverse marketing channels,