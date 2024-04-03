-->
  • April 3, 2024

CommentSold Launches PopClips

CommentSold, a provider of video commerce technology, has launched PopClips, a feature that brings shoppable videos on all its platforms, including Videeo for Shopify, Popshoplive, and CommentSold.

With PopClips, CommentSold is offering a dynamic, TikTok-like short video shopping experience withincompanies' websites and mobile apps. Up to five products can be tagged per video. These clips, which appear as an overlay next to product images, are designed to integrate across various platforms, including websites, mobile apps, and diverse marketing channels,

"PopClips brings our customers' mobile apps and websites at par with popular social media apps, enabling them to provide a seamless video shopping experience to consumers," said Gautam Goswami, CEO of CommentSold, in a statement. "We're eager to witness our customers leveraging this powerful tool to enhance their e-commerce platforms, ushering in a new chapter of interactive shopping experiences."

