PAR Punchh Partners with Attentive
ParTech (PAR), a provider of unified commerce solutions for restaurants, has paired its PAR Punchh loyalty and offer solution, with Attentive's SMS marketing platform to help restaurants turn anonymous guests into loyalty members, grow their loyalty membership and send visuals and content with personalized offers to spark actions via SMS messaging.
The partnership helps Punchh customers do the following:
- Grow loyalty membership by incentivizing SMS opt-ins.
- Send targeted campaigns to drive app downloads and loyalty sign-ups.
- Leverage advanced SMS functionality like MMS, video, GIFs and A/B testing.
- Streamline SMS compliance with Attentive's expertise.
"Partnering with Attentive equips our customers with more robust tools to engage guests through timely, relevant messaging," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology, in a statement. "SMS engagement is critical for growing loyal customers and repeat visits in today's restaurant industry. With Attentive, we can help brands create seamless omnichannel relationships with customers, fostering loyalty across digital interactions and real-world visits."
"We're thrilled to be able to offer restaurants a convenient way to engage with customers by using personalized and visual text messaging in every step of the omnichannel journey to meet customers where they are," said Angelique Kamara, vice president of partnerships at Attentive, in a statement. "This partnership with PAR Punchh helps our joint brands unlock the full potential of SMS marketing, further strengthening brand loyalty and increasing revenue."