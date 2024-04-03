PAR Punchh Partners with Attentive

ParTech (PAR), a provider of unified commerce solutions for restaurants, has paired its PAR Punchh loyalty and offer solution, with Attentive's SMS marketing platform to help restaurants turn anonymous guests into loyalty members, grow their loyalty membership and send visuals and content with personalized offers to spark actions via SMS messaging.

The partnership helps Punchh customers do the following:

Grow loyalty membership by incentivizing SMS opt-ins.

Send targeted campaigns to drive app downloads and loyalty sign-ups.

Leverage advanced SMS functionality like MMS, video, GIFs and A/B testing.

Streamline SMS compliance with Attentive's expertise.