Searchspring Acquires Intelligent Reach

Searchspring, a provider of e-commerce site search, product merchandising, and e-commerce personalization, has acquired Intelligent Reach, a data feed management software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition enhances Searchspring's capabilities in product discovery, optimizing conversion rates across merchant sites and more than 1,500 third-party sites, including Google Shopping, Facebook, and Amazon.

Intelligent Reach curates merchants' product data to optimize for distribution across more than 1,500 advertising channels, shopping sites, and marketplaces by managing product data effectively, integrating it across platforms, and syncing orders with existing systems.

"Integrating Intelligent Reach's robust product data optimization and smooth syndication across countless channels with Searchspring's expertise in site search, personalization, and merchandising is set to redefine how merchants and brands enhance their conversions and efficiency," said Alex Kombos, CEO of Searchspring, in a statement. "With this acquisition, Searchspring is poised to be at the forefront of connected commerce, and the combined platform will soon enable us to deliver comprehensive Product Information Management (PIM) capabilities." "We are excited to join forces with Searchspring and embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation," said Robin Martin, CEO of Intelligent Reach, in a statement. "Our combined technology offers clients a complete on-site and off-site product discovery solution. Searchspring specializes in enhanced onsite product discovery through dramatically improved site search, merchandising, and personalization; Intelligent Reach supplies superior technology for managing and optimizing product data to external sales channels. Together we provide merchants of all sizes with a comprehensive omnichannel ecommerce solution."

The acquisition of Intelligent Reach is Searchspring's second acquisition within a year. In September, the company acquired Increasingly, which provides advanced onsite bundling technology that is now available as a fully integrated Predictive Product Bundling solution in Searchspring's core platform.