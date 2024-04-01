CRM Special Report: Vertical Markets Spotlight

For a second year, we’re taking an in-depth look at how CRM is shaping eight vertical markets, and though this year’s report examined entirely different categories from last year’s, the results are largely the same: Customers have more choices and higher expectations and generate more data than ever before. So the need for industries of all kinds to have 360-degree views of their customers has never been greater, and that’s where CRM becomes crucial. Our Vertical Markets Spotlight shows the range of CRM’s impact, from education CRM tracking student interest and engagement, to gaming companies offering quick resolutions and swift support to impatient gamers, to trucking and shipping firms getting a complete picture of every customer, shipment history, and past interactions in one place. Click on the categories below for detailed looks at what’s happening with CRM in eight important industries.

CRM in Education

CRM in Gaming

CRM in Media/Entertainment

CRM in Telecommunications

CRM in Professional Services

CRM in Utilities

CRM in Transportation

CRM in Real Estate/Property Management