Snowflake Launches Data Clean Rooms

Snowflake, a data cloud company, today released Snowflake Data Clean Rooms to help companies share data and collaborate in the Data Cloud.

The general availability follows Snowflake's acquisition of data clean room technology provider Samooha, which is now integrated into the Data Cloud and enhanced by the unified set of compliance, security, privacy, interoperability, and access capabilities of Snowflake Horizon.

Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, available as a Snowflake Native App. allow customers to do the following:

Unlock value with secure collaboration on sensitive data. Teams can stand up new data clean rooms with industry-specific workflows and templates, such as audience overlap, reach and frequency, last touch attribution, and more.

Tap into the open and interoperable ecosystem of the Snowflake Data Cloud, offering turnkey third-party integrations and solutions across enrichment, identity, activation, and public cloud providers.

Take advantage of Snowflake's built-in privacy and governance features.