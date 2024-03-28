NetSuite Adds AI and Analytics Features
Today, at SuiteConnect NY, Oracle NetSuite announced updates to several of its products.
The new product features leverage artificial intelligence to help NetSuite customers improve productivity and decision-making. The new capabilities include the following:
- NetSuite Text Enhance, which helps users leverage company-specific, relevant data to create and refine contextual and personalized content.
- NetSuite Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector, which helps organizations with multiple businesses entralize data, reduce costs, expand insights, and improve decision-making.
- NetSuite Connector for Oracle MICROS Simphony, which helps restaurants and hotels connect point-of-sale transactions and financials.