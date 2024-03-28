Contentful Launches Contentful Studio

Contentful, a composable content platform provider, today launched Contentful Studio to help digital teams, including marketers and designers, assemble and manage digital experiences at scale.

Contentful's artificial intelligence-ready approach simplifies how experiences are designed and assembled with intelligent content generation and automated tasks, such as content generation and content variants.

"In today's data-driven world, creating experiences requires a combination of content, design, and data to create meaningful connections with customers," said Mairead O'Donovan, chief product officer of Contentful, in a statement. "It demands a strategic blend of human creativity and productivity that can be accelerated with AI to personalize experiences that resonate and drive brand loyalty. Contentful Studio equips our customers, partners, and new digital teams to create market or brand-differentiated experiences. By unleashing the power of composable content, digital teams can achieve new levels of engagement and impact for their brands to ultimately drive unprecedented growth."

Contentful Studio allows users to do the following: