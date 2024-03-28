Brightcove Launches Cloud Playout 2.0

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has launched Cloud Playout 2.0 to help media companies create linear channels, monetize their media, and streamline their workflows in one platform.

Brightcove's Cloud Playout 2.0 allows users to leverage their content catalogs and live streams to build a channel in minutes. The enhanced Cloud Playout includes a linear scheduler to create an electronic program guide (EPG), which can be displayed on apps and FAST platforms. Once a channel is built, media companies can operationalize the distribution of their linear channels to owned-and-operated properties or FAST platforms, optimize their content with first-party data and analytics, and control their ad monetization.

"Cloud Playout 2.0 gives media companies an efficient way to grow reach, increase engagement, and monetize their content," said Scott Levine, chief product officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "This expansion creates a centralized platform for driving new business models, content windows, and experiences, allowing our customers to save time, money, and resources. Cloud Playout 2.0 works with our leading monetization and insights tools to ensure every stream drives business value and enables our customers to delight their audiences."

Cloud Playout 2.0 helps media companies do the following: