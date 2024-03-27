-->
  • March 27, 2024

Aculab Adds AI Answering Machine Detection

Telecom solutions provider Aculab has added artificial intelligence-powered answering machine detection (AI-AMD) to its telephony software, Prosody S.

Prosody S is host media processing software providing telephony resources for high-volume communication platforms like contact centers.

Aculab's AI-AMD can identify live human responses within 1.5 seconds, regardless of the language spoken. It can also tell whether the number is a business or residential number. It can integrate with Aculab's SIP stack or any third-party signalling systems.

"We are excited to introduce this cutting-edge feature that marks a significant leap forward in outbound communication strategies," Ladan Baghai-Ravary, CEO of Aculab, said in a statement. "Our AI-driven answering machine detection is a testament to our dedication to providing our clients with the most advanced and effective telephony solutions."

