Aculab Adds AI Answering Machine Detection

Telecom solutions provider Aculab has added artificial intelligence-powered answering machine detection (AI-AMD) to its telephony software, Prosody S.

Prosody S is host media processing software providing telephony resources for high-volume communication platforms like contact centers.

Aculab's AI-AMD can identify live human responses within 1.5 seconds, regardless of the language spoken. It can also tell whether the number is a business or residential number. It can integrate with Aculab's SIP stack or any third-party signalling systems.