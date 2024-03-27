Stirista Partners with Pixalate to Combat Ad Fraud

Stirista, a provider of marketing solutions, ahas partnered with Pixalate, an ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform provider, to take an aggressive, proactive approach to ad transparency and fraud prevention for programmatic media buying, including connected TV and display.

By partnering with Pixalate, Stirista can offer a reliable invalid traffic (IVT) detection and bot filtration system to ensure impressions are legitimate. Pixalate holds Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for the detection and filtration of IVT across CTV, mobile app, mobile web, and desktop.