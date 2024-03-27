Stirista Partners with Pixalate to Combat Ad Fraud
Stirista, a provider of marketing solutions, ahas partnered with Pixalate, an ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform provider, to take an aggressive, proactive approach to ad transparency and fraud prevention for programmatic media buying, including connected TV and display.
By partnering with Pixalate, Stirista can offer a reliable invalid traffic (IVT) detection and bot filtration system to ensure impressions are legitimate. Pixalate holds Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for the detection and filtration of IVT across CTV, mobile app, mobile web, and desktop.
"Over the course of the past three years in working with Pixalate, we have become known as the anti-fraud CTV media buying platform as we continue to fortify trust, transparency, and loyalty within the industry," said Aaron Grote, vice president of digital products at Stirista, in a statement. "We look forward to continuing the partnership with Pixalate as they introduce new capabilities into their platform."
"We're encouraged by Stirista's commitment towards cultivating ad transparency," said Christine Rex, director of public affairs at Pixalate, in a statement. "Our partnership offers customers ease of mind to launch campaigns in an ecosystem built on efficiency and trust."