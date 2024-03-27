Intentsify Unveils Orbit, a B2B Identity Graph

Intentsify, a provider of B2B intent data and artificial intelligence-powered activation solutions, has launched Intentsify Orbit, a B2B identity graph for intent-driven digital marketing programs.

With expanded intent signal coverage at the contact/device level, users of Intensify Orbit get a better view of buying group activities, research patterns, and readiness to buy. By converging multiple data sources into one identity graph, it provides identity confirmation.

This enhanced data output includes the following:

Intent data from more than 1.1 trillion monthly intent signals derived from more than 400,000 B2B content sites and monitored intent topics.

Contact data from more than 382 million contact records, business emails, LinkedIn URLs, and phone numbers.

Firmographic data from more than 3,000 industries, 203 million IP addresses, and 20 million company domains with 100 percent fill rate for revenue and employee count.

Digital data from more than 1.6 billion tracked IP addresses for digital ads, 5 billion mobile advertiser IDs (MAIDs), and 4 billion HEMs for identity management and file matching.

Technographic data from more than 12,000 tracked technologies.