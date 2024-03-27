Melissa Acquires Cicero

Melissa, a provider of global data quality tools, has acquired Cicero, a database of elected officials and legislative districts in the world. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cicero provides address-to-district matching and legislator lookups at the national, state, and local levels. The company maintains and manages such data for the United States and Canada, and at the national and provincial level for the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. It serves a range of clients, such as nonprofits, advocacy groups, national associations, universities?, governments and government institutions?, government relations and consulting agencies?, tech companies, and commercial advocacy platforms.