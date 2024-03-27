Melissa Acquires Cicero
Melissa, a provider of global data quality tools, has acquired Cicero, a database of elected officials and legislative districts in the world. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Cicero provides address-to-district matching and legislator lookups at the national, state, and local levels. The company maintains and manages such data for the United States and Canada, and at the national and provincial level for the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. It serves a range of clients, such as nonprofits, advocacy groups, national associations, universities?, governments and government institutions?, government relations and consulting agencies?, tech companies, and commercial advocacy platforms.
"Since their inception, Cicero's mission has been aligned with Melissa's; this acquisition brings about a natural partnership that gives us the ability to play a more significant role in democracy," said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa, in a statement. "As the address expert for nearly four decades, Melissa has been connecting those seeking office with the tools to communicate with the people who put and keep them in office. Adding democracy's database into the Melissa fold gives those constituents and their causes the means to make their voices heard."