Measured Launches Marketing Measurement Technology

Measured, a provider of incrementality measurement, has launched a consolidated platform to view incremental ad performance across all paid media platforms without the need to track users across the web.

This new platform provides marketers with a complete functional solution to media measurement based on truthful, causal, incrementality measurement. Backed by AI and data science technology, the new platform consists of the following three main differentiators:

Advanced, automated geo-testing that lets users design, schedule, and activate sophisticated incrementality experiments in minutes. Its market selection method requires less than 10 percent of the country for holdout experiments by automatically running more than 100,000 market simulations for every test to find the smallest, most accurate market.

Comprehensive methodology with automated triangulation: The platform combines automated incrementality experimentation, agile mix modeling, and platform attribution for measuring the full portfolio of media performance down to the sub-campaign level. The methodology is fully based on causation, not correlation.

End-to-end incrementality-powered workflow: The platform is built with complete end-to-end automation to help marketing teams manage, test, plan, and optimize a full-funnel media portfolio and integrate data and insights from Measured's technology into their existing applications.

"As advertising spending hits over $1 trillion globally, marketers are overwhelmed by the inaccurate, disjointed measurement data flowing from their campaigns," said Trevor Testwuide, CEO and co-founder of Measured, in a statement. "Media experimentation is no longer a nice to have resource to understand media spend's effectiveness; it's a need to have to compete. We're excited to launch a new platform that provides marketers with a full view of their spend, outcomes, and the resources needed for that experimentation, and we're energized by the platform's early results that are empowering marketers to deliver on their desired goals."

In addition to these new capabilities, customers can benchmark their performance to other companies and brands in their industries or with similar makeups to identify growth opportunities.