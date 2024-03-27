Standard AI Debuts Vision Analytics Platform for Retail

Standard AI, a provider of data behind physical retail experiences, has launched Vision Analytics to empower retailers with insights into shopper behavior, product performance, and store operations.

Standard AI Vision Analytics applies continuous data capture and AI modeling to specific areas within the store for an understanding of consumer behavior. The data available includes traffic and impressions, product availability and out-of-stocks, conversion percentages and sales, and enhanced merchandising tests.