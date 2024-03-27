Standard AI Debuts Vision Analytics Platform for Retail
Standard AI, a provider of data behind physical retail experiences, has launched Vision Analytics to empower retailers with insights into shopper behavior, product performance, and store operations.
Standard AI Vision Analytics applies continuous data capture and AI modeling to specific areas within the store for an understanding of consumer behavior. The data available includes traffic and impressions, product availability and out-of-stocks, conversion percentages and sales, and enhanced merchandising tests.
"Over the past seven years, Standard AI has created some of the most advanced digital technology that maps physical spaces," said Angie Westbrock, newly appointed CEO of Standard AI, in a statement. "This breakthrough in technology provides a level of fidelity to store interactions that has never been possible until now."
"The impressive technology we built for autonomous checkout at Standard has enabled this new path forward to finally give the retail industry precise insights into the interactions between people and products in stores," said David Woollard, chief technology officer of Standard AI, in a statement.