Braze Adds to Sage AI for Braze
Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, has added several artificial intelligence-powered features across its Sage AI by Braze platform to inspire marketers' creativity and increase efficiency in delivering more personalized, tailored experiences.
The new features added to Sage AI by Braze include the following:
- Expanded AI Item Recommendations capabilities that allow companies to create additional recommendation models, with more frequent item updates. This helps deliver personalized item suggestions tailored to each individual's preferences. AI Item Recommendations seamlessly integrate into campaigns on any Braze channel.
- Personalized Paths, a feature that marketers can use in Braze Canvas to scale personalization by matching each customer with the most relevant message, copy, creative, channel, and offer.
- Tone Control generative functionality, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo, which allows marketers to dictate AI-generated copy tones directly within the AI Copywriting Assistant. Combined with testing and optimization, companies can compare tones and share resonant messages.
- Estimated Real Open Rate, which addresses Apple's Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) challenges, offering marketers reliable insights. Braze introduces a new metric in its Email Campaign Performance analytics, using advanced analytical modeling for email open rates.
"The magic of Braze lies in our ability to fuel marketers' efficiency and creativity in order to power relevant and memorable experiences that drive business outcomes. AI simply supercharges this ability. Already we are seeing marketers generate uniquely personalized moments with a speed and ease that wouldn't be possible without modern AI capabilities," said Kevin Wang, chief product officer of Braze, in a statement. "These latest Sage AI by Braze features focus not just on users, saving time in their day to day but on capabilities such as Item Recommendations and Personalized Paths that allow brands to harness the real-time data flow in Braze to drive even more meaningful outcomes. These are big steps toward helping marketers realize the full potential of AI."