Braze Adds to Sage AI for Braze

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, has added several artificial intelligence-powered features across its Sage AI by Braze platform to inspire marketers' creativity and increase efficiency in delivering more personalized, tailored experiences.

The new features added to Sage AI by Braze include the following:

Expanded AI Item Recommendations capabilities that allow companies to create additional recommendation models, with more frequent item updates. This helps deliver personalized item suggestions tailored to each individual's preferences. AI Item Recommendations seamlessly integrate into campaigns on any Braze channel.

Personalized Paths, a feature that marketers can use in Braze Canvas to scale personalization by matching each customer with the most relevant message, copy, creative, channel, and offer.

Tone Control generative functionality, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo, which allows marketers to dictate AI-generated copy tones directly within the AI Copywriting Assistant. Combined with testing and optimization, companies can compare tones and share resonant messages.

Estimated Real Open Rate, which addresses Apple's Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) challenges, offering marketers reliable insights. Braze introduces a new metric in its Email Campaign Performance analytics, using advanced analytical modeling for email open rates.