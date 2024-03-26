Mango Voice Introduces Contact Sync for Healthcare
Mango Voice has unveiled Mango Contact Sync, a feature that integrates patient data across practice management software (PMS) and Mango's platform. The new solution is targeted at dental, medical, veterinary, and chiropractic professionals.
Key features of Mango Contact Sync include the following:
- Automatic Synchronization, which keeps patient contact details up to date across all devices.
- Caller Identification, which shows who is calling or texting.
- Search and Contact, to find and contact patients through Mango's platform.
- Compatibility with leading practice management software systems.
- Encryption to protect patient data in transit and at rest.