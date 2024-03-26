Acqueon and Cresta Partner
Acqueon, providers of a real-time revenue execution platform, and Cresta, a provider of generative artificial intelligence for contact centers, have partnered to help B2C companies engage customers and optimize customer interactions. The companies are releasing a unified offering that builds on Acqueon's open-data platform and brings together Acqueon Campaigns and Cresta for Sales in a new Acqueon Guidance powered by Cresta solution.
This partnership will help businesses deliver revenue generation and recovery outcomes through omnichannel outbound engagement and enhanced customer service and retention. The combination of Acqueon's and Cresta's solutions will allow organizations to proactively connect with customers at the right time and on their preferred channels, in a fully compliant manner.
"Customers are holding businesses to higher standards than ever before, and it's essential that we ensure that every customer touchpoint is productive and positive," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta, in a statement. "The power of Cresta's and Acqueon's solutions will unlock a new tier of AI-enabled customer engagement technology that helps businesses drive deeper connections with core customers, ultimately improving retention and driving revenue growth."
"Building on our previous solutions for agent guidance, Acqueon Guidance powered by Cresta ushers in a new era of customer engagement and delivers a holistic solution to transform how businesses approach customer interactions that drive revenue results," said Ashish Koul, CEO of Acqueon, in a statement. "Understanding the right timing, channel, and message are essential to getting the most out of customer interactions. Acqueon and Cresta together can provide enterprises with AI technology that will unlock new ways to engage with consumers to dramatically improve the enterprise's revenue generation and revenue recovery results."