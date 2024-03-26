Acqueon and Cresta Partner

Acqueon, providers of a real-time revenue execution platform, and Cresta, a provider of generative artificial intelligence for contact centers, have partnered to help B2C companies engage customers and optimize customer interactions. The companies are releasing a unified offering that builds on Acqueon's open-data platform and brings together Acqueon Campaigns and Cresta for Sales in a new Acqueon Guidance powered by Cresta solution.

This partnership will help businesses deliver revenue generation and recovery outcomes through omnichannel outbound engagement and enhanced customer service and retention. The combination of Acqueon's and Cresta's solutions will allow organizations to proactively connect with customers at the right time and on their preferred channels, in a fully compliant manner.