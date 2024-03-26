Adobe and Microsoft Partner on GenAI Capabilities

Adobe today at its Adobe Summit announced a partnership with Microsoft to bring Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights into Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 to help marketers overcome application and data silos and manage workflows.

These new integrated capabilities will bring relevant marketing insights and workflows from Adobe Experience Cloud and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Microsoft Copilot, assisting marketers as they work in tools such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Word to develop briefs, create content, manage content approvals, deliver experiences, and more.

Initial capabilities will focus on marketers who often work across multiple teams while managing campaign goals, status and actions. The capabilities will address the following scenarios:

Strategic insights in the flow of work: Enriched with relevant campaign insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Workfront, combined with Dynamics 365, the Copilot for Microsoft 365 experience helps marketers get insights and updates in Outlook, Teams and Word. Marketers can ask questions to get the status of a marketing project, understand the effectiveness of a campaign, outstanding approvals, and actions to take, or the audience and KPIs being defined in the latest campaign brief.

Create campaign briefs, presentations, website updates, and emails with relevant context: insights from Adobe and Dynamics 365 will be available in Copilot for Microsoft 365 to create briefs, presentations for exec reviews, or any kind of report or message. Marketers can also create imagery with Adobe Firefly generative AI or copy for marketing experiences through Adobe Experience Manager Sites; marketers can create content in Word that gets published directly to channels such as web and mobile.

Keep projects moving with in-context notifications and summaries: Integrated capabilities informed by Adobe Workfront can work across applications to create notifications informed by relevant marketing data.