Airtable Adds to Airtable AI

Airtable today released additional capabilities for Airtable AI to help companies accelerate and transform core business processes and augment critical workflows across marketing, product, and other business functions.

The new capabilities in Airtable AI allow users to do the following:

Summarize and extract insights from detailed information and share them with relevant teams via email or other channels.

Categorize information like product feedback by sentiment, product area, or language and then automatically post negative feedback to a team's Slack channel for action.

Generate content based on the data stored in Airtable and tailor it to multiple channels and people.

Translate across multiple languages, whether it's standardizing product feedback into one shared language to identify global opportunities or translating customer-facing content so it resonates across regions.

Route work-in-progressto the right person or team.

"Organizations have enormous potential to transform the way they work with AI," said Airtable Co-Founder and CEO Howie Liu in a statement. "From the beginning, Airtable has been the most powerful way for teams to work with structured data. Now, Airtable AI offers the fastest way to bring AI to the data and the workflows that matter the most, uniquely unlocking AI capabilities for customers small and large."

Airtable AI allows customers to choose which AI models to use. Currently, foundation models are provided by OpenAI GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, as well as Anthropic Claude and Claude 2 via Amazon Bedrock. No customer data is retained within these models or used to train current or future models.