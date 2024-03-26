Moneypenny Group Acquires Sunshine Communication Services
Virtual receptionist and phone answering provider The Moneypenny Group has further extended its services in the United States with the acquisition of Sunshine Communication Services for an undisclosed amount..
Sunshine provides bilingual (English and Spanish) call management solutions to businesses of all sizes
"We are delighted to welcome Sunshine Communication Services to The Moneypenny Group. This is our fourth acquisition in the U.S. following Alphapage in 2022," said Joanna Swash, Moneypenny Group CEO, in a statement. "Sunshine Communication Services is a successful brand, and its acquisition will further complement the services we can offer to our clients in the U.S. Our aim is to be the number one provider in the U.S. for outsourced communications, supporting businesses of all sizes to deliver a great customer experience with every interaction, regardless of channel."
"We are excited about the opportunities this next phase presents for our business, and more importantly, for our team and customers," said Andrew and Peter Gross, co-founders of Sunshine, in a statement. "From the moment we met Moneypenny, it was clear our companies have a great fit, not just with our products and services, but also more importantly, with our strong culture and ethos. Looking after our people and putting the needs of the customer front and center are at the core of both of our companies."
