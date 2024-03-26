Grammarly Adds Task-Oriented Suggestions
Grammarly, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered writing assistance, today launched strategic suggestions.
Grammarly uses customers' tasks, goals, and audiences to provide strategic suggestions that help them communicate purposefully everywhere they write. Over time, Grammarly's suggestions will become more personalized, situation-specific, and contextually aware.
Strategic suggestions proactively appear in the flow of work, guiding professionals to anticipate questions, focus on key takeaways, and tailor messages to their audiences without the need to prompt a tool for improvements. The models powering these suggestions have been fine-tuned on Grammarly's anonymized business writing data.
"As professionals, we write to get things done: to quickly close a deal or pitch our vision to the department head," said Nick Stanford, group product manager at Grammarly, in a statement. "But clarifying sentences, adjusting tone, and improving the wording of a message only does so much to enhance impact. Starting today, Grammarly will provide the type of advice you'd receive from a coach or mentor, like reminding leaders to acknowledge how hard their team has been working in a note or making the essential point of a long message stand out."