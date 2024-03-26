Grammarly Adds Task-Oriented Suggestions

Grammarly, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered writing assistance, today launched strategic suggestions.

Grammarly uses customers' tasks, goals, and audiences to provide strategic suggestions that help them communicate purposefully everywhere they write. Over time, Grammarly's suggestions will become more personalized, situation-specific, and contextually aware.

Strategic suggestions proactively appear in the flow of work, guiding professionals to anticipate questions, focus on key takeaways, and tailor messages to their audiences without the need to prompt a tool for improvements. The models powering these suggestions have been fine-tuned on Grammarly's anonymized business writing data.