Comcast’s AudienceXpress and iSpot Announce New Data Collaborations

Comcast's AudienceXpress has partnered with iSpot, the TV measurement company, to evaluate how iSpot's syndicated national TV ratings can best be incorporated into the AudienceXpress platform, to bring new data sets to TV ad measurement, to drive and enhance performance TV marketing solutions, and to provide attribution reporting.

AudienceXpress will also closely collaborate with iSpot's 605 to find ways to deliver attribution studies in a more cost-effective and streamlined way. This agreement allows AudienceXpress to show marketers the mid- and lower-funnel effectiveness of its portfolio of cross-screen media solutions.

"We are excited to be teaming up with iSpot," said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer of AudienceXpress, in a statement. "Today's TV ad landscape is incredibly fragmented, putting consumers in control, so much so that they watch content when, where, and how they want it. As a trusted business partner to our clients, it's our responsibility to make sure their ad dollars work smarter and that the ads they create reach their target audiences. As such, we've partnered with iSpot to help further drive accountability and reliability in this space." "We're proud to be working with AudienceXpress," said Stuart Schwartzapfel, executive vice president of media partnerships at iSpot, in a statement. "AudienceXpress is known for delivering market-leading, cross-screen media solutions globally, and we hope that by working with them we can help further push the boundaries on new innovations and possibilities in the measurement and currency space."

AudienceXpress also will continue to work with DRMetrix and 605, both recent iSpot acquisitions, to pioneer enhanced industry reporting and attribution solutions.

Specifically, as part of its agreement with DRMetrix, AudienceXpress has access to direct response marketplace tools, insights, and resources to help understand today's media and marketing landscape and aid in prospecting new advertiser and agency clients.