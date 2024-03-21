ON24 Integrates with Calendly

ON24 has integrated its Intelligent Engagement Platform for B2B sales and marketing with Calendly's platform for automating the meeting lifecycle. Now, ON24 customers can seamlessly schedule sales meetings across digital experiences.

With this integration, ON24 customers can now do the following:

Enable marketers to schedule sales meetings and route leads within ON24 webinar and virtual event experiences.

Track and measure meetings booked from ON24 to surface actionable buying signals and optimize future events and webinars.

Automatically pass attendee contact information to Calendly to facilitate a frictionless buying journey and unified data analytics.