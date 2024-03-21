ON24 Integrates with Calendly
ON24 has integrated its Intelligent Engagement Platform for B2B sales and marketing with Calendly's platform for automating the meeting lifecycle. Now, ON24 customers can seamlessly schedule sales meetings across digital experiences.
With this integration, ON24 customers can now do the following:
- Enable marketers to schedule sales meetings and route leads within ON24 webinar and virtual event experiences.
- Track and measure meetings booked from ON24 to surface actionable buying signals and optimize future events and webinars.
- Automatically pass attendee contact information to Calendly to facilitate a frictionless buying journey and unified data analytics.
"Our 2024 platform analysis of millions of B2B interactions shows that customers and prospects are engaging with experiences with higher buying intent and are converting to a sales meeting at increasing rates," said Callan Young, chief marketing officer of ON24, in a statement. "We are excited to empower our customers to innovate their customer engagement, expedite the sales cycle, and close deals faster."
"Digital-first marketing strategies are essential for reaching today's customers where they are," said Jessica Gilmartin, chief revenue officer of Calendly, in a statement. "By enabling our joint customers to engage with today's buyers on their terms and across their preferred channels, ON24 and Calendly are giving go-to-market teams a new way to capture potential buyers at the moments of highest intent."
