Chetu Partners with Brightspot

Chetu, a software solutions and support services provider, is partnering with Brightspot, a content management system (CMS) provider, opening Brightspot's API-first platform to a new audience of developers and end users.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Brightspot to give up-and-coming players more opportunities to grow their companies and improve their rankings," said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, partnership manager at Chetu, in a statement. "We recognize the value that Brightspot's API-first platform brings with its headless capabilities and pre-built integrations, and we look forward to offering our expertise in CMS software development to help elevate the API-first platform even further."

"As a leader in delivering custom CMS solutions, Chetu offers unparalleled expertise to guide clients through the ever-evolving digital landscape,," said Sandeep Hulsandra, chief strategy officer of Brightspot, in a statement. "With Brightspot's flexible, integration-ready architecture, we're excited to empower Chetu's customers with the content platform and tools they need to deliver world-class digital experiences."