Attentive Launches AI Journeys and AI Pro

Attentive, providers of a marketing platform, has launched the next generation of Attentive AI with two premium AI solutions: AI Journeys and AI Pro.

With AI Journeys and AI Pro, companies can now send personalized two-way messages that optimize the audience, content, timing, and destination of each message.

Trained on more than 2 trillion datapoints and 90 billion messages sent by companies in more than 70 verticals, AI Journeys and AI Pro offer personalization, from data analytics and predicting shopper behavior to audience management and copywriting.

AI Journeys enables companies to maximize behavioral-based SMS and email revenue by creating individually personalized experiences for subscribers. It leverages Attentive AI to gather signals from subscribers' interactions to determine when to send messages, how many messages to send, and the content.

AI Pro enhances messaging performance by recognizing more site visitors, targeting audiences with the highest purchase intent with hyper-personalized messages at the ideal time. AI audience building automatically filters out those who won't buy and adds subscribers who are likely to engage that day. Every message can be fine-tuned with send time optimization to the individual subscriber and personalized copy recommendations in the brand's voice.