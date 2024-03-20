Jurny Launches AI Multi-Agents

Jurny, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered solution for automating hotel and short-term rental operations,has launched its AI Multi-Agent system with specialized AI agents to cooperate and handle specific tasks, like concierge services and guest communications, without human intervention.

Jurny's Multi-Agent system is a network of several purpose-built AI agents that can reason and make decisions on their own, including a local concierge agent, a guest communications agent, a quality assurance agent, a reporting agent, an upsell agent, and more. These agents communicate and interact with each other to accomplish complex tasks.

This system is only possible with Jurny's vertically integrated, centralized data platform.