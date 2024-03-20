Thumbtack Partners with ServiceTitan

Thumbtack is partnering with ServiceTitan to help local service businesses manage their calendar and booking requests in one place.

This new integration will automatically send new customer requests and bookings from Thumbtack directly to the ServiceTitan booking screen so pros can act on them right away. Projects are pre-populated with data like job type and customer information.

The integration will also allow for improved data quality and accuracy, with requests automatically associated with existing customers in ServiceTitan.