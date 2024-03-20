Thumbtack Partners with ServiceTitan
Thumbtack is partnering with ServiceTitan to help local service businesses manage their calendar and booking requests in one place.
This new integration will automatically send new customer requests and bookings from Thumbtack directly to the ServiceTitan booking screen so pros can act on them right away. Projects are pre-populated with data like job type and customer information.
The integration will also allow for improved data quality and accuracy, with requests automatically associated with existing customers in ServiceTitan.
"We made a commitment to meet our pros where they are by offering software integrations for every size, category, and type of local service business," said Mark Poston, Thumbtack's chief commercial officer., in a statement. "With the ServiceTitan integration, whether you're a multitrade field service pro juggling numerous jobs throughout the day or a single-discipline pro focused on plumbing, electrical, or HVAC, we now have the integrations and the tools you need to make managing your business even easier."
Related Articles
Thumbtack and Jobber Partner
01 Feb 2022
Jobber and Thumbtack partner to help home service professionals reach new customers and book jobs.
Thumbtack Partners with Workiz
03 Jun 2021
Integration between Thumbtack and Workiz allows field service workers to manage client outreach in one platform.