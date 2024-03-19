Nosto and Klaviyo Integrate

Nosto has integrated its Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) with Klaviyo, empowering retailers to build highly personalized shopping journeys.

This integration simplifies coordination between marketing and e-commerce teams by connecting their tools, data, and workflows, empowering smarter shopping experiences across onsite, email, and SMS.

By integrating the two technologies, companies can import Klaviyo's segments and email lists into Nosto and provide a hyper-personalized onsite experience for marketing traffic. They can have category pages, search results, and product recommendations highlight relevant items within a given marketing campaign and create highly relevant email and SMS campaigns with personalized content, considering shoppers' behaviors and affinities, such as color and size preferences, using Nosto's segment details within Klaviyo.

Users of both Nosto and Klaviyo can also re-engage potential buyers by sending timely Klaviyo emails and SMS messages triggered by abandoned search events captured by Nosto regardless of the search provider used.