Nosto and Klaviyo Integrate
Nosto has integrated its Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) with Klaviyo, empowering retailers to build highly personalized shopping journeys.
This integration simplifies coordination between marketing and e-commerce teams by connecting their tools, data, and workflows, empowering smarter shopping experiences across onsite, email, and SMS.
By integrating the two technologies, companies can import Klaviyo's segments and email lists into Nosto and provide a hyper-personalized onsite experience for marketing traffic. They can have category pages, search results, and product recommendations highlight relevant items within a given marketing campaign and create highly relevant email and SMS campaigns with personalized content, considering shoppers' behaviors and affinities, such as color and size preferences, using Nosto's segment details within Klaviyo.
Users of both Nosto and Klaviyo can also re-engage potential buyers by sending timely Klaviyo emails and SMS messages triggered by abandoned search events captured by Nosto regardless of the search provider used.
"This new integration brings intelligent commerce experiences to life. Customer-centric brands now have an enterprise-grade solution to foster holistic, personalized, and smart digital relationships for sustained growth and profitability," said Frank Zimmermann, global head of partnerships at Nosto, in a statement.
"The updated Nosto integration opens up exciting possibilities for our mutual customers, allowing them to create hyper-personalized experiences at scale," said Anne Prins, vice president of platform expansion at Klaviyo, in a statement. "Being able to connect with users consistently across all channels aligns perfectly with our aim to build smarter digital relationships."
