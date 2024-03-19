TigerEye Launches Out of Stealth

TigerEye, provider of a go-to-market platform for sales, marketing, and finance, has emerged from stealth to offer artificial intelligence-driven business planning, strategy testing, and execution.

Additionally, TigerEye is rolling out a series of advancements, starting with Time Cube, an architecture that manages time-aware data and incorporates large language models for faster, better decision-making.

TigerEye's Business Simulation Engine, powered by TigerAI, uses customer-defined parameters and blends current and historical data to offer a range of growth scenarios from cautious to ambitious. It simulates future plans, guiding leaders through "what-if" scenarios.

TigerEye prioritizes customer safety and privacy with a single-tenant architecture. Its Time Cube architecture integrates large language models to provide actionable business advice for go-to-market leaders. Additionally, Time Cube enables sales leaders to review past and present business situations via the Time Warp feature.

"The days of relying on gut instinct and artful guessing in business are over," said Tracy Young, co-founder and CEO of TigerEye, in a statement. "TigerEye helps companies predict their future performance and improve operations with AI-powered planning. Our platform provides companies a clear view of business changes, allowing them to explore growth scenarios before committing to a plan. The Business Simulation Engine reduces the planning process from months to minutes. This isn't just about tracking numbers; it's about fundamentally changing how businesses plan and make strategic decisions for their future."

TigerEye is also helping revenue operations leaders refine segmentation with new capabilities, including modifiable customer grouping, geographic sales areas, and transparent account reassignments. It is also streamlining the hiring process by enabling managers to plan for the impact of recruiting sales reps in various regions, evaluate pipeline requirements, justify hiring decisions, manage employee turnover, and assign quotas.

The company is also offering comprehensive pipeline analytics, including an integrated sales and marketing funnel and customizable alerts.

TigerEye will also connect with customers' enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to understand spend and simulate the budget required for planning scenarios. An integration with NetSuite will unify strategic and financial planning on a single platform.