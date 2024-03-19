Monetate Adds AI to Personalized Search

Monetate, providers of a personalization platform for e-commerce, has updated its Monetate Personalized Search to understand the nuances of shopper queries in-session, generate highly relevant results, and ensure shoppers find content or products.

At the heart of Monetate's offering is a fusion of natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) technologies, enabling the platform to understand shopper queries and return highly relevant search results that leverage and cater to real-time shopping intent, like clicks and search queries, and contextual and historical data, like purchase history or geographical information.

Users can boost or bury products in search results, create keyword-based campaigns, and enhance type-ahead search terms with relevant product recommendations and define different search and discovery experiences for different customer segments.