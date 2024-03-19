Monetate Adds AI to Personalized Search
Monetate, providers of a personalization platform for e-commerce, has updated its Monetate Personalized Search to understand the nuances of shopper queries in-session, generate highly relevant results, and ensure shoppers find content or products.
At the heart of Monetate's offering is a fusion of natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) technologies, enabling the platform to understand shopper queries and return highly relevant search results that leverage and cater to real-time shopping intent, like clicks and search queries, and contextual and historical data, like purchase history or geographical information.
Users can boost or bury products in search results, create keyword-based campaigns, and enhance type-ahead search terms with relevant product recommendations and define different search and discovery experiences for different customer segments.
"Helping shoppers find the products they need effortlessly through truly effective search is essential to today's top brands and retailers. Through Monetate's continued investment in innovation, we are significantly improving the experience for end users while giving our clients intuitive tools to manage the experience," said Brian Wilson, CEO of Monetate, in a statement. "With Monetate Personalized Search, on the heels of the release of Monetate for Merchandisers, we're leveraging advanced NLP capabilities alongside our industry-leading machine learning to reshape how merchandisers deliver search experiences and consumers discover new products."
"These major improvements further transform us into the go-to digital merchandising and discovery solution," said Eric Rosado, chief product officer of Monetate, in a statement. "Within an integrated UI, global merchandising and marketing teams can launch search experiences with ease that support larger digital and personalization strategies."