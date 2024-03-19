CallRail Partners with Jobber

CallRail, providers of a lead intelligence platform, has integrated with Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, enabling mutual customers, such as landscapers, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and painters, to understand the performance of their acquisition channels and gain deeper insights into leads to win more business without having to leave the Jobber platform.

By connecting to the CallRail app in the Jobber app marketplace, service pros will be able to see how potential leads discovered their businesses, the connection between the marketing sources and keywords that led to booked jobs, and the communications history each lead had with their businesses.