CallRail Partners with Jobber
CallRail, providers of a lead intelligence platform, has integrated with Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, enabling mutual customers, such as landscapers, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and painters, to understand the performance of their acquisition channels and gain deeper insights into leads to win more business without having to leave the Jobber platform.
By connecting to the CallRail app in the Jobber app marketplace, service pros will be able to see how potential leads discovered their businesses, the connection between the marketing sources and keywords that led to booked jobs, and the communications history each lead had with their businesses.
"Teaming up with Jobber continues our long-standing commitment to supporting home-service professionals as the only lead intelligence software directly integrated into technology that services pros are already using everyday," Marc Ginsberg, CallRail's CEO, said in a statement. "Our technology automatically surfaces actionable insights from calls and highlights the marketing activities that are bringing those leads. Now, these insights are available within the Jobber platform and connected with job-specific data to help service pros know what's bringing their most profitable jobs."
"Spending money on marketing can be intimidating for home service businesses, which often operate on tight budgets where every dollar counts," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber, in a statement. "These entrepreneurs want assurance that their hard-earned dollars are being invested efficiently. At Jobber, we want to take the guesswork out of running a successful home service business and provide the right tools for service pros to win work faster. This integration with CallRail is a great example of how we are doing that."
Related Articles
CallRail Partners with MyCase
26 Sep 2023
CallRail's MyCase partnership gives legal firms access to insights on marketing spend.
CallRail Integrates with Adobe Analytics
13 Jun 2023
CallRail's integration with Adobe Analytics combines customer journey tracking with call data.
CallRail Integrates with Microsoft Teams
11 May 2023
CallRail customers who use Microsoft Teams can now receive customized alerts for incoming leads and reply to SMS texts without leaving their workspaces.
Thumbtack and Jobber Partner
01 Feb 2022
Jobber and Thumbtack partner to help home service professionals reach new customers and book jobs.
CallRail Integrates with Google Ads
04 Feb 2020
CallRail Google Ads integration allows marketers to capture and analyze leads directly from the SERP.