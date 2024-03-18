Persado Adds Generative AI Features to Persado Essential Motivation
Today at Shoptalk 2024, Persado introduced generative artificial intelligence content and image creation for retailers, financial services companies, and digital agencies as part of the Persado Essential Motivation self-service platform. It includes content copilot tools for engaging customers across email, web, mobile, and social channels.
Persado Essential Motivation is a self-service genAI solution that accelerates marketing content outputs. It leverages Persado's Motivation AI platform, which uses advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning transformer models to understand copy intent and create messages that motivate consumer action.
New functionality in Essential Motivation further extends the power of Motivation AI at scale to merchandising, product, and web teams and enables marketers to generate content, get instant feedback on brand compliance, and deploy to market. It includes the following:
- Brand Alignment Scores on a scale of one (lowest) to five (highest) for each message variant so marketers can understand how well language aligns with brand voice. Persado provides context behind each score and recommendations for improvement. The feature complements Persado's Performance Predictions Scores, which guide teams in deciding which message variants are most likely to perform best.
- Product Descriptions and SEO Copy, allowing e-commerce and merchandising teams to input multiple SKU parameters and receive descriptive copy optimized for SEO and sales promotions. The platform connects to external data sources to fine-tune content generation models.
- Web Copy Optimization for engagement and brand compliance.
- Segment Personalization to gain deep insights into audience language preferences and generate tailored campaign content that resonates with each unique audience segment, at every stage of the customer journey.