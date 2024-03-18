Persado Adds Generative AI Features to Persado Essential Motivation

Today at Shoptalk 2024, Persado introduced generative artificial intelligence content and image creation for retailers, financial services companies, and digital agencies as part of the Persado Essential Motivation self-service platform. It includes content copilot tools for engaging customers across email, web, mobile, and social channels.

Persado Essential Motivation is a self-service genAI solution that accelerates marketing content outputs. It leverages Persado's Motivation AI platform, which uses advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning transformer models to understand copy intent and create messages that motivate consumer action.

New functionality in Essential Motivation further extends the power of Motivation AI at scale to merchandising, product, and web teams and enables marketers to generate content, get instant feedback on brand compliance, and deploy to market. It includes the following: