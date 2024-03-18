ApexChat Rebrands as Blazeo

ApexChat today relaunched as a company under the Blazeo name, reflecting its growth from a customer service-focused chat firm into an ad conversion platform.

"Today, we're a bigger, better company that offers far more than chat. Our Ad Conversion Platform focuses on lead capture, lead qualification and lead closing," said Blazeo Chief Operating Officer Cory Halbardier in a statement. "This includes call center services, appointment setting, SMS enablement, market automation, sales acceleration, and much more. We want our name to reflect that. Blazeo, derived from blaze, evokes passion, speed, and energy. Like a blaze, Blazeo ignites growth. In fact, we've generated over 15 million leads for small business owners across North America, Australia, and New Zealand; and we're just getting started."

Blazeo has expanded its services over the years. It offers managed live chat to convert website visitors into leads, call center services that take inbound calls from customers and perform outbound calling campaigns, appointment setting services, retainer signing services for law firms, and SMS communication platforms.