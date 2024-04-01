fabric Partners with Bounteous x Accolite

fabric, a commerce platform provider, has partnered with Bounteous' x Accolite to create the Composable Commerce Accelerator, an API-first implementation framework and platform for every step of the commerce lifecycle, from merchandising to fulfillment.

"Bounteous x Accolite and fabric have developed a strategic approach for the future of e-commerce and omnichannel, rooted in our joint customer success. We've teamed up to put our combined business expertise into the Composable Commerce Accelerator, fast-tracking our customers' ability to unlock agility, flexibility, and tangible business growth through increases in conversion and margin," said Keith Schwartz, CEO of Bounteous x Accolite, in a statement.

"By partnering with Bounteous on the Composable Commerce Accelerator, we're not just envisioning the store of the future; we're building it with a proven approach. By leveraging our suite of commerce services, including our new OMS, and seamlessly integrating with commonly used commerce applications, all guided by the Bounteous x Accolite implementation blueprint, we're speeding up time to market for retailers, setting the standard for innovation," said Mike Micucci, CEO of fabric, in a statement.