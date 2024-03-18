LeapXpert Launches Maxen, a Communication Intelligence Solution

LeapXpert, a business communication systems provider, today launched Maxen, a patented generative artificial intelligence application that fuses data from external communication channels, including WhatsApp, iMessage, SMS and phone calls, internal collaboration platforms, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, client data, and enterprise knowledge, to craft client communications.

Maxen provides live insights of recent communications and recommendations for impactful message topics and content. The application includes collaborative insights, including features for adding comments and sharing across enterprise teams. Maxen also ensures accurate fact and compliance checking for every message and implements robust data controls to meet the strict governance and compliance needs of enterprises.

Maxen is an optional module for the LeapXpert Communications Platform, which enables employees and clients to communicate on consumer messaging applications and voice channels.