-->
  • March 15, 2024

SheerID Launches SheerID InStore

SheerID, a provider of identity verification solutions for commerce, has launched SheerID InStore, an application for retailers to verify the eligibility of in-store shoppers for gated offers to coveted communities, such as students, teachers, and healthcare workers.

With SheerID InStore, retailers have a full omnichannel solution that supports in-store, online, and mobile shopping. The SheerID InStore verification process also enables retailers to gather first-party customer data that they can incorporate into their data warehouse and loyalty programs to drive repeat purchases.

SheerID InStore is a complete solution that serves consumers and store staff. Consumers can access the verification form by scanning a QR code on their phone; they then provide a few basic pieces of information to prove eligibility and receive a UPC code that can be scanned at point of sale. The retailer can then stream the consumer-provided data to the customer’s profile or the retailer's loyalty program for automatic future rewards and discounts to encourage additional purchases on any channel.

SheerID InStore consists of the following:

  • A customized verification experience that reflects store branding and messaging;
  • A QR and machine-readable barcode solution that integrates with point-of-sale systems to apply rewards or discount codes.
  • An associate override to empower store staff to support consumers who meet eligibility criteria.
  • Store and region-level reporting to measure performance and identify potential employee discount abuse.
  • Expert guidance, including associate training, best practices, and support resources.

"Omnichannel retailing is a strategic imperative that consumers are demanding. Retailers that are able to establish themselves as a true omnichannel retailer that provides a consistent, integrated experience across channels will better serve their customers and increase their market share," said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID, in a statement. "We're excited to provide our customers with the first omnichannel gated offer solution to meet and serve their customers wherever they are."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research