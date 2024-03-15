SheerID Launches SheerID InStore

SheerID, a provider of identity verification solutions for commerce, has launched SheerID InStore, an application for retailers to verify the eligibility of in-store shoppers for gated offers to coveted communities, such as students, teachers, and healthcare workers.

With SheerID InStore, retailers have a full omnichannel solution that supports in-store, online, and mobile shopping. The SheerID InStore verification process also enables retailers to gather first-party customer data that they can incorporate into their data warehouse and loyalty programs to drive repeat purchases.

SheerID InStore is a complete solution that serves consumers and store staff. Consumers can access the verification form by scanning a QR code on their phone; they then provide a few basic pieces of information to prove eligibility and receive a UPC code that can be scanned at point of sale. The retailer can then stream the consumer-provided data to the customer’s profile or the retailer's loyalty program for automatic future rewards and discounts to encourage additional purchases on any channel.

SheerID InStore consists of the following:

A customized verification experience that reflects store branding and messaging;

A QR and machine-readable barcode solution that integrates with point-of-sale systems to apply rewards or discount codes.

An associate override to empower store staff to support consumers who meet eligibility criteria.

Store and region-level reporting to measure performance and identify potential employee discount abuse.

Expert guidance, including associate training, best practices, and support resources.