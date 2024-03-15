Sprinklr and Tech Mahindra Expand Partnership

Sprinklr, provider of a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform, has expanded its partnership with digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering firm Tech Mahindra to implement an AI-first customer experience management (CXM) platform.

After collaborating on joint implementations in Europe, the two organizations have decided to expand their relationship globally. The partnership will empower enterprises to better manage customer journeys across customer service, social media, sales, and marketing.