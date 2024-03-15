Sprinklr and Tech Mahindra Expand Partnership
Sprinklr, provider of a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform, has expanded its partnership with digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering firm Tech Mahindra to implement an AI-first customer experience management (CXM) platform.
After collaborating on joint implementations in Europe, the two organizations have decided to expand their relationship globally. The partnership will empower enterprises to better manage customer journeys across customer service, social media, sales, and marketing.
"Contact centers serve as the primary touchpoint for customers seeking assistance. Today's customers expect an omnichannel experience while seamlessly moving between different digital and human channels. An effective way of supporting this is by deploying an AI-powered omnichannel contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform that can support current and future needs. Our partnership with Sprinklr is a positive step toward addressing the market demands and offering tangible value to our shared customers by co-implementing an AI-first customer experience management platform. The partnership will further leverage our expertise in digital transformation and provide customized, world-class implementation services with accelerated return on investment (ROI) to enterprises worldwide," said Vikram Nair, president of EMEA business atTech Mahindra, in a statement.
"The rise of AI and the shift to digital customer experiences represent huge opportunities for brands to break down the walls of the contact center and unify customer facing functions," said Sprinklr Founder and CEO Ragy Thomas in a statement. "Our successes with Tech Mahindra to date put us in an excellent position to formalize our partnership and bring our services to help more enterprises harness the power of AI and transform how they deliver customer experiences."