SAP Adds Payment Capabilities to Commerce Cloud

SAP today introduced a composable payment solution, the SAP Commerce Cloud open payment framework, for e-commerce retailers.

The framework integrates SAP Commerce Cloud with third-party payment service providers (PSPs), including Stripe, Adyen, WorldPay and Airwallex. Additionally, SAP's composable architecture allows retailers to cherry-pick payment partners tailored to their unique needs and international markets.

The framework is extensible and headless, helping ensure the front end and back end are decoupled and operate independently. It covers common payment needs and end-to-end payment processes across authorization, capture, refunds, and re-authorization as well as automatic updates with security and compliance standards.