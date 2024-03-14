SAP Adds Payment Capabilities to Commerce Cloud
SAP today introduced a composable payment solution, the SAP Commerce Cloud open payment framework, for e-commerce retailers.
The framework integrates SAP Commerce Cloud with third-party payment service providers (PSPs), including Stripe, Adyen, WorldPay and Airwallex. Additionally, SAP's composable architecture allows retailers to cherry-pick payment partners tailored to their unique needs and international markets.
The framework is extensible and headless, helping ensure the front end and back end are decoupled and operate independently. It covers common payment needs and end-to-end payment processes across authorization, capture, refunds, and re-authorization as well as automatic updates with security and compliance standards.
"SAP's unmatched industry expertise is the foundation of our strategy, as it enables us to deeply understand the complexities of delivering seamless and positive customer experiences that reinforce the brand promise with every interaction," said Sven Denecken, senior vice president and global head of product marketing for SAP Industries and CX, in a statement. "SAP's unique, industry-led approach to composability places retailers' digital commerce needs front and center while we work with them to manage their digital transformations, navigate pathways to sustainable growth, and deliver on industry expectations."