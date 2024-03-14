MetaRouter Enhances Sync Injector
MetaRouter, a server-side tag management solutions provider, has enhanced its Sync Injector for anonymous and known user tracking via server-side event routing without third-party tags.
The Sync Injector enriches server-side event streams with a robust ID graph allowing organizations to retain the anonymous view-through attribution capabilities provided by client-side tracking code, while simultaneously eliminating the negative side effects they introduce to page performance and data security.
Sync Injector dynamically builds a graph of IDs, synced across vendors, enabling companies to maintain attribution for advertising and control when, where, and how often partners are able to sync identities to the page, and is available as part of the MetaRouter platform.
"MetaRouter's Sync Injector represents a paradigm shift in server-side tag management," said Greg Brunk head of product at MetaRouter, in a statement. "By unlocking the value of anonymous user data, we empower businesses to gain a deeper understanding of their entire customer base, optimize marketing campaigns and make data-driven decisions with greater confidence, all without dependencies on third-party tags. As a platform that gives enterprises total control of their customer data and future-proofing their collection and integration efforts, we are always studying and adapting to evolving browser trends, public regulations and new identity frameworks. Our Server-Side Tag Management platform stands out with its commitment to control, performance, modernization and privacy in the ever-changing customer data landscape."