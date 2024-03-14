MetaRouter Enhances Sync Injector

MetaRouter, a server-side tag management solutions provider, has enhanced its Sync Injector for anonymous and known user tracking via server-side event routing without third-party tags.

The Sync Injector enriches server-side event streams with a robust ID graph allowing organizations to retain the anonymous view-through attribution capabilities provided by client-side tracking code, while simultaneously eliminating the negative side effects they introduce to page performance and data security.

Sync Injector dynamically builds a graph of IDs, synced across vendors, enabling companies to maintain attribution for advertising and control when, where, and how often partners are able to sync identities to the page, and is available as part of the MetaRouter platform.