Brevo Launches Commerce Suite
Brevo (formerly Sendinblue) today launched Brevo Commerce Suite, which provides retailers and e-commerce companies a 360-degree view of their customer data. The platform brings together Brevo's Marketing, Conversations, and Customer Data Platforms.
With the Brevo Commerce Suite, merchants can analyze the full spectrum of their customers' purchasing habits across all channels, allowing them to send more personalized recommendations. They can also improve the customer experience through multi-channel communication adapted to each customer by email, SMS, chat, and social media.
"Today's merchants face fierce competition when it comes to attracting and retaining customers," said Armand Thiberge, CEO and founder of Brevo, in a statement. "Consumers expect hyper-personalized content, immediate answers to their questions, and seamless customer experiences. Failing to meet these expectations could lead them to shop elsewhere next time."
Brevo Commerce Suite enables retailers and e-commerce companies to do the following:
- Expand reach and push contacts closer to purchase with multichannel campaigns (email, WhatsApp, SMS, Web Push, and more).
- Use automation to increase abandoned cart recovery, make product recommendations, and more.
- Personalize content and suggest relevant products using enriched data.
- Unify online and offline customer data, mapping it to a multi-table retail data model.
- Integrate with e-commerce store data to get a full view of customer purchase history.
- Incorporate analytics and built-in dashboards to identify product performance, repeat customers, purchase frequency, and more.
- Empower customers to interact on their preferred channels, from website chat to social media messages and phone calls.
- Proactively start live chat conversations with online visitors, helping them find what they need and get to checkout faster.
- Provide instant 24/7 service using automated responses and predefined scenarios in a chatbot, even when agents are offline.