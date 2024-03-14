Brevo Launches Commerce Suite

Brevo (formerly Sendinblue) today launched Brevo Commerce Suite, which provides retailers and e-commerce companies a 360-degree view of their customer data. The platform brings together Brevo's Marketing, Conversations, and Customer Data Platforms.

With the Brevo Commerce Suite, merchants can analyze the full spectrum of their customers' purchasing habits across all channels, allowing them to send more personalized recommendations. They can also improve the customer experience through multi-channel communication adapted to each customer by email, SMS, chat, and social media.

"Today's merchants face fierce competition when it comes to attracting and retaining customers," said Armand Thiberge, CEO and founder of Brevo, in a statement. "Consumers expect hyper-personalized content, immediate answers to their questions, and seamless customer experiences. Failing to meet these expectations could lead them to shop elsewhere next time."

Brevo Commerce Suite enables retailers and e-commerce companies to do the following: