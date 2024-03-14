LTK Launches LTK CTV and LTK 360 Solutions

LTK has unveiled LTK Connected TV (CTV), a platform for advertising on connected TV, and LTK 360, a full-funnel influencer marketing measurement and analysis platform.

With LTK Connected TV (CTV), companies can now use LTK Creator content to create CTV advertising spots that are instantly shoppable from the creator's LTK Shop.

LTK 360 is a real-time and full-funnel measurement and analytics platform with insights from LTK's more than 40 million monthly shoppers and 13 years of proprietary data. Powered by LTK AI, LTK 360 gives a holistic view into creator marketing efforts and investments, including earned media value, upper funnel performance, new traffic visualizations, lower funnel engagement, and campaign layering.