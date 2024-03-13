LivePerson Partners with Infinity

LivePerson a provider of digital customer conversation intelligence, and Infinity, a call analytics platform provider, have partnered to help companies better personalize digital experiences through conversational data and intelligence.

The new partnership helps companies connect bi-directional attribution data across voice calls and digital messaging conversations. By connecting this data across channels at the individual interaction and aggregate levels, companies can do the following:

Strengthen their visibility into online-to-offline engagements;

Optimize marketing spend with improved first-touch attribution data;

Better understand factors driving escalation from digital to voice; and

Improve sales and service outcomes through more personalized experiences.