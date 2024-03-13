LivePerson Partners with Infinity
LivePerson a provider of digital customer conversation intelligence, and Infinity, a call analytics platform provider, have partnered to help companies better personalize digital experiences through conversational data and intelligence.
The new partnership helps companies connect bi-directional attribution data across voice calls and digital messaging conversations. By connecting this data across channels at the individual interaction and aggregate levels, companies can do the following:
- Strengthen their visibility into online-to-offline engagements;
- Optimize marketing spend with improved first-touch attribution data;
- Better understand factors driving escalation from digital to voice; and
- Improve sales and service outcomes through more personalized experiences.
The combination of LivePerson's industry-leading digital customer conversation platform and analytics with Infinity's powerful call intelligence allows brands to unlock an exciting and high-impact set of data and insights that make conversations across these channels more powerful than ever, accelerating their digital transformation.," said Dan Sincavage, senior vice president of global partnerships at LivePerson, in a statement.
"This is just the beginning for our partnership with LivePerson," said Warren Newbert, CEO of Infinity, in a statement. "We're already making it possible to attribute calls and ROI to digital conversations, and we're excited to offer even more valuable insights to marketers, sales teams, CX professionals, and contact centers as our partnership progresses. I'm exceptionally excited that Infinity has found the right partner to bring our services to digital conversations."
"Our partnership and integrated solution with LivePerson enables mutual clients to greatly improve ROI from marketing spend while optimizing the experiences they deliver at scale for their clients across channels. This is a win-win for brands and their customers, and it's indicative of the bold vision we share with LivePerson for the opportunities within the conversational intelligence," Infinity Vice President of Partnerships Kris Wagland added.